Step Aside, Kim K. Nicole Kidman Is the New Face of Balenciaga

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Scooch over, Kimberly. Nicole Kidman is Balenciaga's newest ambassador.

Balenciaga announced the news about an hour before their Fall 2024 presentation in Los Angeles, naturally attended by its newest face, Kidman...plus a bunch of other celebrities. It's a Balenciaga show in LA. I expected nothing less.

Kidman is amongst a few other stars to join Balenciaga's roster recently, including Michelle Yeoh, Isabelle Huppert, and PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn. On top of its other A-list stars, Balenciaga's ambassador line-up is pretty stacked.

We've seen Kidman go viral for her fashion moments, including that Miu Miu skirt moment. All eyes went to the actress as she dramatically strutted alongside Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga's couture show in 2022.

Must we remind you how Kidman and hubby Kieth Urban hit the Paris streets in incredibly stylish looks? They were wearing Balenciaga, by the way. Of course.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Though we've enjoyed Kidman and Balenciaga's latest moments together, the two go way back. During the Nicolas Ghesquiere era, Balenciaga designed her wedding dress for her marriage to Urban in 2006, for crying out loud!

"Balenciaga has been with me through some of the most memorable events in my life, from my wedding to the Oscars red carpet," says Nicole. "I'm excited to work with Balenciaga as an ambassador and look forward to creating more memories together."

