Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban in Full Balenciaga? Sure, Why Not

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
Getty Images / Jacopo M. Raule/Balenciaga
Balenciaga's headline-making 51st couture show in Paris isn't just a big deal because of the number: it's all about the famous faces who attended. That includes North West, grandma Kris Jenner, CL, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Dua Lipa, and Naomi Campbell, to name a just a few.

It also included, inexplicably, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. Wife and husband were both fully decked out in head-to-toe Balenciaga, making this perhaps Urban's closest brush with the FROW.

Kidman, meanwhile, is a familiar face to fashion folk. The actress has never seen a red carpet she doesn't want to own and she usually does so with aplomb.

Saint Laurent, Armani, LOEWE, Versace, Etro, Priyanka Chopra — having been a red carpet regular since the '90s, Kidman has worn 'em all.

Indeed, her recent Miu Miu cover shoot is proof that the 55-year-old has still got it. Not only can she wear the same outfits as the kids, she'll look even better.

Especially with surprise attendees like "Catwoman" herself, Kidman and Urban stood out but in a good way.

I mean, they don't have the obvious Gen Z star power of a K-Pop star or world-famous model but they aren't quite as insider-y as Steve McQueen or Michelle Yeoh, who were both also in attendance (and looking no less stylish.

Getty Images / Marc Piasecki/Balenciaga
Specifically, Kidman and Urban were looking sharp in the massive sunglasses also worn by Bella Hadid, boxy jackets and blouses, a croc-patterned skirt and equally structural footwear: Kidman rocked stiletto heels while Urban was suited and booted in Balenciaga's Rhino derby.

Kidman also dressed in a liquid-y gown later on, when she took the Balenciaga couture runway alongside Campbell and Kardashian.

It's refreshing to see a mélange of guests at an A-list fashion show, even if they were all fairly famous themselves.

It recalls the Balenciaga Summer 2022 show, wherein Elliott Page and Juergen Teller rubbed elbows with the ultra-famous, regular models, and random folks alike.

Balenciaga, a melting pot (of famous people). How fitting.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
