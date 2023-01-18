Nicole McLaughlin & Diemme Embark on an Upcycling Adventure

Brand: Nicole McLaughlin x Diemme

Model: Maggiore

Release Date: Pre-orders available now

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Diemme

Editor's Notes: Turning everything into something? Yeah, that's totally Nicole McLaughlin's bag. In the world of upcycling, she's on top, and rightly so.

How many people do you know that are turning Tamagotchis into sunglasses, bread into advent calendars, packs of Haribo sweets into shorts, or Chipotle napkins into zip-off pants? I'm going to wager that your answer is no one.

Through expert craftsmanship and a dedication to pushing the boundaries of what constitutes "acceptable" in apparel and accessories, the designer has earned an impressive 800K+ strong following on Instagram, as well as collaborations with giants like Reebok and Diemme.

It's no accident that brands of this magnitude have sought out her artistic mind and craft finesse – it works, and it deserves an even bigger platform than it already has.

Following on from last year's trial-focused Reebok Club C Mid, Diemme has tapped into the world of "nm" to deliver a multi-functional, Viram-equipped pack of Maggiores.

Rooted in upcycling and hiking, the reimagined Maggiore utilizes leftover materials from Diemme’s factories to create a multi-use shoe featuring a detachable bag in three alternate colors. Toggles are the forefoot and rear ensuring a customizable fit, which is bang on brand for McLaughlin.

