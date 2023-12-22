Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Timothée Chalamet Is Dressin' With Silly Guy Energy

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

Something is happening as the year closes out: Timothée Chalamet is dressing like a 16-year-old who skips homeroom to hang out on Lexington Avenue waiting for Dover Street Market to open. 

Chalamet might not ever be able to objectively win, stylewise. And that's not necessarily a bad thing

Having not worked with a stylist for many of his first red carpet years, Chalamet’s outfits ran the gamut from Very Good to Is It Really Good? But 2023 was a good year for the guy’s style.

During his most recent press tour for new movie Wonka, he dressed to impress appearance after appearance, and having been linked to Kylie Jenner for some of the year, his streetstyle got a much-needed punch up.

And now, something else entirely is happening. 

The Call Me By Your Name actor was out in New York City the week before the holidays looking like he could blend in anywhere, in a bright blue Nike ACG jacket, black workwear pants, and Rick Owens' terribly popular Geobasket sneakers.

OK, so maybe Chalamet couldn’t blend in in just any town, but he looks like a teenager who would make fun of you for still using Instagram.

Chalamet is regressing in an admirable kinda way. He's dressin' like a dripped-out teen. He's dressing with silly li'l guy energy.

This actually might be Timmy’s best outfit for blending in on the mean streets of Manhattan to be honest. Thanks to his baby face — hey, he rapped about it! — his very regular but expensive drip has Chalamet looking like any other Very Cool Teen out with their Very Cool Dad for a quick weeknight bite and phony Negroni at I Sodi or something. Not Thee Timothée Chalamet! 

It might be a real IG Explore Page outfit, but at least it’s a solid one. Chalamet might finally be onto something when it comes to getting people off his back about his fashion sense. 

