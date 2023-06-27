Does Nike Aerogami Mean I'll No Longer Sweat?

Nike’s new Aerogami technology is for everyone. Literally. Born out of a desire to deliver garments that serve a purpose on clammy summer days, Aerogami is the sport label’s latest state-of-the-art fabric innovation, one that autonomously adapts to its wearer’s needs. Neat, huh?

Debuting on Nike’s new — and aptly titled — Aerogami Jacket (which is set to land in July 2023), the fabric is said to deliver “on-demand ventilation” thanks to tiny winged vents that open as sweat builds against the skin, allowing better airflow and for sweat to escape.

1 / 3 Nike Nike Nike

The full venting system is found across the chest and the back of each Nike Aerogami garment, which allows airflow to travel through the jacket as its wearer moves and sweats.

“We know feeling too warm, uncomfortable and distracted while wearing a running jacket is a common challenge many runners face,” says Jahan Behbahany, Senior Apparel Innovation Product Manager in Nike’s Advanced Innovation Collective.

1 / 2 Nike Nike

“We’ve obsessed developing an innovative solution that gives them increased breathability without compromising style and protection. What’s great about this technology is not only can the athlete feel the benefit, but they can also see it.”

As someone who sweats merely standing up from a seated position, a jacket that autonomously adapts to my fluctuating body temperature (in the summer especially) comes as a breath of fresh air.

Still, it does also have me thinking: imagine what an entire head-to-toe Nike Aerogami ‘fit would feel like? Fresh, I bet. All in good time.