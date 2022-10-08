Don't Worry, the Air Force 1 Loafers Can't Hurt You

Ah, the Nike Air Force 1 – for such a simplistic, frill-free sneaker, there's a lot to be said. Since its launch in 1982, its risen to become one of the most culturally impactful shoes of all time.

It's undergone a million and one makeovers; some hot, some not; and Nike's bread and butter to this day. Love the AF1 or not, clip away large portions of the shoe to transform it into a mule, and you're going to snag attention.

Let's start by getting one thing clear; I'm late to this party. If you keep up on all things Air Force 1; Highs, Lows, Supreme, and ACRONYM collaborations, the season "Wheat" delivery, and anniversary pairs; you'll be all too familiar with the AF1 Lover XX.

Nike

Released as part of 2018's "Reimagined" collection, which was designed and curated by women for women. The five styles represented a series of characteristic ideals; as such, were named Jester, Rebel, Lover, Explorer, and Sage.

The attention-grabber in question is the Lover XX. While the silhouette has been around for the last four years, its presence is being felt more than ever, thanks to similarly styled sneaker mules appearing across the market – New Balance, I'm looking at you.

If you're looking for more "Netflix & Chill" from your AF1 beaters, look no further. What was once synonymous with basketball now looks like a symbol of pure zen.

As these were originally designed as a women's silhouette, sizes were heavily restricted. Now, with the rise of the sneaker mule, men can slip into a pair of Loafer Force 1s, too. Unfortunately, this isn't a train you'll catch me on; but hey, if it'll bring the most devoted Mule Boyz back into the sneaker world, why not? They're available online now via Nike – happy hunting.