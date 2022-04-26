Be Honest – What's Inside Your Air Jordan 1 "Stash" Baggy?

This post was published on 20 April 2022, and updated on 26 April 2022

What's the ultimate in utility? An ACRONYM 3-in-1 jacket? Multi-pocketed cargo pants that zip off into shorts? Adjustable toggle details for adaptable fitting? Or perhaps you'd prefer to keep it simple, modest, humble – all qualities of the sneaker baggy.

Over there years, there have been plenty of takes on the sneaker baggy, some far more subtle than others, but, at their core, each serves the purpose of providing some (hopefully) not-so-obvious storage.

What you choose to throw in yours, nefarious or not, is totally up to you, but what's possible depends on capacity.

So, let's refresh our memories right quick. Prada's take on the adidas Forum put a luxe baggy front and center of the shoe, similar to Prada's boots which tacked one onto the medial side.

Nike SB's "Skunk" Dunk and BAIT's Stan Smith didn't include baggies per se, but did include subtle stash pockets – and the list goes on. There are plenty of options, all with their own unique perks and details, but the bottom line is the same for all – storage is key.

It's been a little quiet for sneaker baggies since the Prada Forum, but they're back, thanks to the Nike Air Jordan 1 "Stash."

Taking the ever-popular AJ1 as its base, this utilitarian remix features a shiny nylon upper and metal rivet eyelets. Stash pockets on the medial sides and a baggy at the heel are tied together with orange straps and pull tabs, giving these a militaristic edge.

Which silhouette would you like to see updated with some utility storage? You can get your hands on the Air Jordan 1 "Stash" on 7 May via Nike.