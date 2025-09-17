Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
A Jordan 1 So Luxe It Almost Looks Alien

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
Jordan Brand just pushed the Air Jordan 1 into another stratosphere. The new Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make V3 “Black/Metallic Silver” edition is so premium it feels almost extraterrestrial.

This version of the shoe carries a biomechanical edge that lands somewhere between H.R. Giger’s Alien and the glossy metallic reign of Y2K futurism. Panels of textured mesh, shiny black patent leather, and metallic overlays make the sneaker feel alive and industrial in the best way possible.

Reflective rope laces slash across the upper, silver accents catch the light like spacecraft plating, and the tonal black build keeps things sleek and menacing. The result feels less like a court classic and more like Ripley’s greatest rival.

That otherworldly aura makes sense. The shoe is part of Jordan’s Method of Make series, a line of AJ1s stitched with extra care and built from satin, leather, and metallics that give them real heft. Oversized Nike swooshes, tonal builds, and textures that beg to be touched are commonplace for this diffusion line. 

Same classic cut, just served with extra seasoning. The latest Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make V3 is releasing on September 15 via Nike’s website.

Nike has a habit of giving the Jordan 1 a full makeover, pushing it into new territory through materials, construction, and bold reimagination. 

The difference here is how far the shoe's been amplified, deconstructed and rebuilt until the AJ1 feels both familiar and otherworldly. The slick patent leather reads like armor, and the chrome Swoosh could have come straight off a creature’s carapace. 

That connection isn’t too far-fetched either, with Alien back in the zeitgeist thanks to the popularity of FX’s Alien: Earth.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
