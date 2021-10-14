First Mids Took Over Europe, Are They Now Taking Over the World?

Last year, we reported that StockX data was showing huge increases in the popularity of Nike Air Jordan 1 Mids in parts of Europe. Now, as part of its quarterly Big Facts report, the resale platform has confirmed that “Mid Mania” has gripped other parts of the world.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid has always been considered the ugly stepchild of the AJ1 line, with the Highs and the Lows preferred by most sneakerheads. This, despite the fact Michael Jordan was said to have played in pairs that more closely resemble contemporary Mids.

On social media, accounts have posted Mids more often, prompting some commenters to claim there is a “Mid agenda.” Scrolling through Instagram comments, it seems like showing any affinity for Mids is still largely frowned upon by the community, but with Jordan Brand dropping more and more, and StockX data showing a clear increase in the demand for the Mid, tides could be turning.

StockX

In 2020, the EU was the number one buyer of Mids per capita on StockX, buying three times the global average. Exactly a year ago, Mid sales made up 63 percent of all AJ1 sales (excluding Lows) in Q3 2020 in France, Italy, and the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, the figure was almost reversed in the US, where they made up 41 percent of all sales.

This year, non-EU trade growth is up nearly 100 percent year-on-year. This is perhaps an early sign that the Mid agenda is working. It’s got to be said, that Mid designs have improved significantly, with Jordan Brand placing more of am emphasis and putting more effort into the distribution of the shoes. Gone are the days when the Mid featured awkward colorways and was only available at mass-market retailers, such as Foot Locker. The Sneakersnstuff collaboration from a few years ago, as well as the City pack are testament to that.

Another big driver in the surge in popularity of the silhouette has been the increase in female users on StockX. A lot of the Mids come in women’s-exclusive colorways and releases, and when the share of female sneakerheads increases, so too, will the popularity of models that are popular with that demographic.

Several recent releases have seen an appreciation in value on the secondary market, as well. The “Digital Pink” Air Jordan 1 Mid is 150 percent more valuable than it was when it was released in June 2020. Melody Ehsani’s “Fearless” AJ1 Mid from 2019 has appreciated 100 percent, and so too has the “Dirty Powder Iridescent” pair that dropped in February 2020.

Head to StockX here for more insights into global sneaker trends in the secondary market.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love.