Even the Prowler Has His Own Spider-Verse Air Jordan 1

Regardless of who your favorite Marvel or DC superhero may be, there's no denying the enormous selling power and global admiration of Spider-Man. A character that's everywhere, whether it's Peter Park or Miles Morales, it's hard to argue that the web-slinger isn't the most recognizable hero in the world. With that being said, it's no surprise that a third Spider-Verse-themed Nike Air Jordan 1 has landed.

When the first of Sony's Spider-Verse movies, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, landed, Nike came out of the gate with a specially designed Air Jordan 1 that pulled inspiration from the titular characters version of the iconic sneaker. A quick hit, it utilized the famed "Chicago" colorway as a foundation to deliver something truly unique.

With the arrival of the sequel earlier this year, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, a second pair was launched, once again riffing on the movie's animation style to deliver a multi-paneled design that was once again swept up with pace.

Now, a third pair has surfaced, taking inspiration from the villain, the Prowler.

Without getting into spoiler territory for those yet to watch the film, this pair, an Air Jordan 1 Stash Utility, features in the film, sporting the colors of the Prowler as seen in the Into the Spider-Verse.

Strikes of black and purple dress the utilitarian design, offering a stark contrast to the two previous styles Nike has served up, both of which were rooted in red and white.

Unfortunately, this third iteration was a F&F exclusive for those involved in the creation of the film – that doesn't mean we won't get a third retail pair when the trilogy comes to a close in the next few years.