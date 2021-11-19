Shop the Nike Air Jordan 11 Cool Grey Early Here

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

You know the saying: too big to fail. Well, if we ever needed a concrete example of this, it’s Nike. Nike’s archive of iconic silhouettes and colorways is seemingly never-ending, and at this point, you just know that a retro update is going to break the internet. The latest silhouette to add credence to this is the Air Jordan 11 Cool Grey and you can secure your pair early at StockX.

As is now tradition, the run-up to Christmas sees Nike release a fan-favorite colorway of the Air Jordan 11, and this year is an extra special one. While it’s not one of the OG colorways, Cool Grey is one of Jordan Brand’s returning favorites, and undoubtedly one of the most popular outfits for the silhouette.

Originally released in 2001, the Air Jordan 11 Cool Grey might bring back bad memories for a few Jordan aficionados. It represents the Jumpman’s final return to the NBA in the Washington Wizard getup. Seeing a Retro release in 2010, 2021 is the third time that the Air Jordan 11 Cool Grey is available to buy.

How much does the Air Jordan 11 Cool Grey cost?

The Nike Air Jordan 11 Cool Grey is set to drop on December 11, 2021 for a retail price of $225. If you want to ensure that you get a pair, though, StockX market data gives us a clearer picture of cost. An all-time trade range between $377 and $415 lands at an average sale price of $436.

Release date: December 11, 2021 Price: $225 Brand: Nike Model: Air Jordan 11

Shop the Nike Air Jordan 11 Cool Grey at StockX below.

Nike Jordan 11 Retro Cool Grey $234 Buy at StockX

