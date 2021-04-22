You Can Still Secure Your Pair of Nike Air Jordan 5 Retro "Raging Bull" Here

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Nike isn’t slowing down with the mouth-watering retro rereleases in 2021. So far this year we’ve had numerous updates of previously unattainable models like the Air Max 90 "Bacon", and the Air Jordan 5 Retro "Raging Bull" AKA "Toro Bravo" is the latest to steal our attention. If you, like us, missed out on release day, be sure to bag a pair at StockX instead.

Designed in 1990 by the great Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 5 stands as one of the most popular Jordan silhouettes of all time, appealing to aficionados and newcomers alike. The iconic silhouette is made all the more appealing by a rare, bright red update in the form of the Air Jordan 5 Retro "Raging Bull" which originally hit shelves back in 2009. This pair commemorates the Jumpman’s time with the Chicago Bulls whose red and black signature colors dress the shoe.

Supple suede covers the upper, making way for the 5's recognizable plastic mesh sides, black eyelets, and embroidered '23' insignia. A black midsole forms the backdrop for the jagged shark-tooth hits in white and red which draw the eye. The Air Jordan 5 Retro "Raging Bull" is basically unchanged from its 2009 form, and finishes with a classic reflective tongue and transparent lace toggle.

StockX market data shows that the Toro Bravo has sold at a 52-week high point of $732 with an average of $328. We’re certainly not the only ones hoping to take this retro update as a chance to get our hands on the rare silhouette, so be sure to get your certified-authentic pair from StockX now.

