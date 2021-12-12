Nike's Air Max 90 SE is Next to Get "Air Sprung"

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Max 90 SE "Air Sprung"

Release Date: 2022

Price: $150

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: Nike's franchising has been key to maintaining the contemporary relevance of some of its biggest flagship sneakers, such as the Air Max 1 or 97, as well as reinvigorating the brand itself with playful updates.

Such success stories include "Have a Nike Day," which has since been switched out for "Go The Extra Smile" on a pack of iconic silhouettes, including the Air Force 1, AM90, and Huarache.

Next Spring, the Swoosh is gearing up to introduce its latest creative franchise in the form of "Air Sprung."

Launching as part of Nike's Move to Zero, the debut "Air Sprung" pack is already shaping up to a strong delivery.

Official images have already showcased a multi-colored Air Max 95 and dialed-back versions of the Air Force 1 and women's Blazer Low. When lined up, these silhouettes aren't easily identifiable as being part of a collection. What ties them together is the nature-inspired motifs like flowers and mushrooms that appear across them.

A clear aesthetic has been established on the Air Max 97 and 90, which appear almost identical.

This newly revealed sneaker pairs canvas and tumbled leather across the upper in several shades of beige, while accents are colored red and purple.

The red and purple pairing also extends to the "Air Sprung" motif, which on the AM90 takes the form of a smiling mushroom.

It appears that Air Max fans are already taking to the upcoming collection with praise, which could spell a greater application of the visual identity across a wider selection of footwear in the future.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.