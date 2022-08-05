Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike Just Perfected "Panda" on the Air Max 90

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Nike
Brand: Nike

Model: Air Max 90 "Phantom"

Release Date: 2022

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: Another month, yet another round of restocks for Nike's new Air Force 1. I am, of course, talking about the "Panda" Dunk Low.

If you've stepped outside in the last six months, I have absolutely no doubts that you've witnessed at least ten pairs of "Panda" Dunks proudly striding by. Whether you're a fan or not, we can all admit that Nike struck gold with the original release, but after the fourth or fifth restock, the appeal has dried up.

That being said, you can't go wrong with a balanced desaturated palette – there's nothing more wearable. Although simplistic, it doesn't have to be basic, and this take on the Air Max 90 is everything but.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Rendered in what I'm decided to call "Elevated Panda," but dubbed "Phantom" by the Swoosh, the 90s classic pairs four tones to create a luxurious finish.

Constructed in the silhouette's staple fabrications of mesh and leather, black fills the midsole, heel, lacing portions, lining, tongue, Swoosh, and border. What truly brings this pair to life is the white, pale grey, and off-white tones that fill the remainder of the sneaker.

This trio of summer tones gives the palette a vintage feel, showcasing the best elements of the AM90 and reminding us why the shoe has remained such a staple for three decades.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

