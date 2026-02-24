Nike’s Khaki-Toned Air Max Is a Delectable Leather Gem

The classic Nike Air Max 95 is back in leather. This time, the sportswear brand has prepared the stylish sneaker in a pleasing "Cargo Khaki" colorway.

Nike's latest Air Max 95 sneaker arrives with creamy leather layers and hints of airy mesh, all dressed in a nice, earthy khaki green. When you mix it all together, you get this rugged-chic Air Max 95.

It's another Big Bubble edition, so the soles are larger than normal, thanks to the oversized Air units underfoot, which bring not only extra cushion but also a more classic look.

The green leather Air Max sneaker also features a gleaming Swoosh on the sidewall, making it another "jewel" AM95.

Nike already took the classic leather Air Max to the jeweler before, resulting in Swoosh-adorned black and "Light British Tan" pairs. The khaki sneakers are simply another gem for the collection.

Speaking of which, the new Air Max 95 "Cargo Khaki" sneakers are now available at a few retailers, including Slam Jam, which offers them for $195.

