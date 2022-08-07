Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet" You Old Dog – We Missed You!

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet" 2022 Retro

Release Date: 2022

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: If you asked me what the most iconic Air Max of all time were, my list would probably look a lot like – AM95 "Neon," AM90 "Infrared," AM1 "University Red," and AM97 "Silver Bullet."

These are, of course, the colorways that each of these flagship products were launched and have withstood the test of time, so much so; that each has undergone several retro rereleases over the years.

Talking about the Air Max 97 without putting a heavy focus on its inaugural "Silver Bullet" colorway is blasphemous. Not only is this the render that started it all, but it's also the colorway that inspired the silhouette as a whole. That striking, statement metallic silver finish is pulled directly from Japan's bullet trains, which directly informed the sneaker's construction.

We've all owned a pair of "Silver Bullets" over the years; if you've grown up around Air Max, it's almost a right of passage. I copped my last pair back in 2016, and after doing the rounds on the festival circuit and one too many uni parties, they went into retirement.

Every now and again, Nike decided it's time to thrust the sneaker back into the spotlight, and 2022 has been designated as the next staging ground for a grand return.

No frills here. You know exactly what you're getting – a full metallic silver synthetic and mesh upper with reflective details, silver laces, black lining, and heel tabs, with red branding hits throughout. Of course, the iconic AM97 sole finishes off the look.

You know what they say. If it ain't broke, don't fix it – and the AM97 "Silver Bullet" certainly needs no fixing.

