Nike’s All-New Mega-Mesh Air Max Is a Big Breezy Bolt

Nike's weird Air Max sneakers are really taking off. Or in this case, bolting.

The Nike Air Max Bolt shoe was built for running, evidenced by its foam midsole and cushioning air unit at the underfoot.

It has the typical makings of a classic Nike Air Max sneaker, but with a heightened airy vibe thanks to the shoe’s primarily mesh upper and wavy design lines at the back. Made for running? Sure. But its sleek waviness takes center stage.

Where leather, suede, and nylon are used to dress up some of the more popular Air Max sneakers, like the AM90 and the AM95, the Air Max Bolt shoe has a more casual disposition thanks to its mesh makeup.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Available on the Nike website for $95, the Air Max Bolt sneaker comes in all-white and black and white colorways.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Pretty standard for a comparatively odd sneaker. Well, within the Nike Air Max sneaker canon, anyway.

Recently, though, mega-mesh Air Max sneakers that deviate from the standard AM norm have been picking up some serious steam within the treasured shoe genre. There's the Tiffany-coded Nike Air Max Moto 2K, the super-slim Air Max Nuaxis, and the frankly adorable Air Max Nova.

All of these sneakers' mesh dials are cranked all the way up, and the Air Max community is better off for it.

In fact, weird Air Max sneakers are such a rapidly growing shoe demographic that I wouldn't be surprised if off-beat AM sneakers outnumber the classics in the not-so-distant future.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.