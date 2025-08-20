Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike’s All-New Mega-Mesh Air Max Is a Big Breezy Bolt

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
Nike's weird Air Max sneakers are really taking off. Or in this case, bolting.

The Nike Air Max Bolt shoe was built for running, evidenced by its foam midsole and cushioning air unit at the underfoot.

shop nike air max here

It has the typical makings of a classic Nike Air Max sneaker, but with a heightened airy vibe thanks to the shoe’s primarily mesh upper and wavy design lines at the back. Made for running? Sure. But its sleek waviness takes center stage.

Where leather, suede, and nylon are used to dress up some of the more popular Air Max sneakers, like the AM90 and the AM95, the Air Max Bolt shoe has a more casual disposition thanks to its mesh makeup.

Available on the Nike website for $95, the Air Max Bolt sneaker comes in all-white and black and white colorways.

Pretty standard for a comparatively odd sneaker. Well, within the Nike Air Max sneaker canon, anyway.

Recently, though, mega-mesh Air Max sneakers that deviate from the standard AM norm have been picking up some serious steam within the treasured shoe genre. There's the Tiffany-coded Nike Air Max Moto 2K, the super-slim Air Max Nuaxis, and the frankly adorable Air Max Nova

All of these sneakers' mesh dials are cranked all the way up, and the Air Max community is better off for it.

In fact, weird Air Max sneakers are such a rapidly growing shoe demographic that I wouldn't be surprised if off-beat AM sneakers outnumber the classics in the not-so-distant future.

Shop Nike Here

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
