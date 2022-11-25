Have We Met Before, Nike Air Max Plus?

I don't know about you, but there's something about the Nike Air Max Plus that keeps me hooked. It doesn't matter what year it is, what current footwear trends are, or which silhouette Nike has decided will be its golden child for the season; the Air Max Plus is hard to beat.

If you're situated somewhere in Europe or as far out as Australia, you probably know the Air Max Plus as the TN. An icon of Nike's late 90s design language, the TN burst onto the market back in '98, and we haven't looked back since.

Should you find yourself rotating the festival circuit or traveling in rave circles around the UK, there's a 100% chance that you're familiar with TNs. Taken up as uniform by many inner-city youths, the sneaker's streamlined style and iconic veins are a thing to behold, and if your rotation still lacks a pair, there's no better time to get involved.

For the latest colorway to come out of Nike HQ, the Air Max Plus is adopting a familiar makeup that continues to demonstrate its strength.

A simple pairing, this iteration pairs blue and yellow, creating a soft yet warming palette that's indicative of the sunscapes that inspired the sneaker's original colorways. Diehard TN fans will likely recognize the palette, which has appeared in several variations over the years.

As is standard with TNs, the official release date for this pair is spotty, but you'll likely see them crop up at Footlocker across Europe and Australia in the coming weeks.