Highsnobiety
If You Liked the Nike Air Max Plus, You Should Have Put a Ring On It

Written by Sam Cole
Nike
Brand: Nike

Model: Air Max Plus

Release Date: 2021

Price: $160

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: Ah, the beloved Nike Air Max Plus, or TNs as we know them in the UK – such an underrated silhouette and one that has been in dire need of some fresh takes recently.

In the past few months, it's started to feel like the Swoosh is ready to give TNs a portion of the attention they so desperately need.

After the arrival of the Vapormax Plus, it felt like TNs might end up in the background for, well, forever. Fortunately, this wasn't the truth.

With the final four weeks of the year just ahead of us, it looks like Nike is ready to knock it out of the park for the TN one last time before starting fresh for 2021.

Next in line is an Air Max Plus so good you'll want to put a ring on it. Literally.

With an upper dressed in a delicate mix of white and platinum grey, the sneaker takes on the appearance of the worst part of winter – snow – and makes it looks incredible. A touch of tumbled leather adds a luxe element into the mix, while pops of teal at the tongue, Swoosh, and midsole tie together what is sure to be an absolute banger in the summer months.

The finishing touch on this pair is the custom silver Swoosh lace dubrae – because who said sneakers can't have a bit of bling?

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

