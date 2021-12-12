Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
“Hyper Jade” Is the Nike Air Max Plus at Its Best

Written by Sam Cole
Nike
Brand: Nike

Model: Air Max Plus

Release Date: 2021

Price: $160

Editor's Notes: If you're from London, you're likely familiar with the Nike Air Max Plus; if you're not, maybe it's because you know them as Tns.

From sneakerheads to the university rave scene, Depop to Footlocker, the late 90s sneaker is synonymous with the early 2000s and claims an era all its own within the Nike timeline.

The silhouette is unmistakable – thanks to its sleek construction, classic gradient color palettes, and iconic tiger-like veins from heel-to-toe. They make a statement without being completely obtuse.

Over the last couple of years, Tn releases have been a little dry. Though Supreme gave the silhouette a nudge back into the limelight, the colorways were a little left field when compared to fan favorites like the "Love" and "Hate" or "Hyper Blue" iterations.

As we approach the final weeks of the year, there has been a marked step up for the Air Max Plus, as the Swoosh starts to show the sneaker some much-needed love – and I couldn't be happier.

The return of slick gradients – which I compared to SAD lamps – was a sign of great things to come, such as the upcoming "Ring Bling" colorway, which accessorizes an otherwise muted finish.

Next up to finish up the year is a color pairing that Tn fans the world over will be familiar with. Dubbed "Hyper Jade," the colorway utilizes a white leather and mesh base to accentuate the black and turquoise Swoosh and veins.

This is the Tn at its best.

