A-COLD-WALL*'s Air Maxes Look Even Better Destroyed

A-COLD-WALL* is back, reminding us of its Nike Air Max Plus 98 collaboration (as if we forgot it). In 2023, Samuel Ross' brand dropped off not one but three Air Maxes in fire tonal colorways. Now, the brand is back, teasing a new look for the collaboration, where the sneaker appears beautifully ruined.

On January 7, A-COLD-WALL* shared looks at its Air Max Plus sneaker collab, this time covered in splotches of what looks like plaster or thick paint. I'm not talking about a nice, even coating, either. A-COLD-WALL*'s sneakers looked fresh off a plasterer's feet after a hard day's work, and honestly, I'm more than here for it.

The white substance covers the outside of the collaborative Air Max sneakers, with some having seemingly dried over the Air Max TN badge on the heel. Underneath the plaster-like splashes, it seems the shoe boasts a black foundation plus noteworthy features like the laser-etched Swoosh and thick Air soles.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A few fans pointed out how the A-COLD-WALL's sneakers reminded them of Maison Margiela. Specifically, fans are talking about Margiela's "Bianchetto" technique, a white hand-painted design as seen on its clothes, Tabi boots, and even the Reebok collab.

Both concepts are cool, but they're not the same. A-COLD-WALL*'s Air Max sneakers look more splatter-y versus brush-stroked. On top of the shoe's current innovative features, it speaks to Ross' disruptive ethos and industrial nods. Again, very cool and also very ACW.

When A-COLD-WALL* dropped its Nike sneakers last year, Ross revealed the Air Max Plus sneakers were "designed to age and patina with wear." Translation: the shoes will wear over time and perhaps get better with age.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The above sneaker now has me wondering if this is what the shoe looks like as the Air Max Plus enjoys natural wear and tear. Or are we in for another drop? Either way, I'm sold.

Ross continues to lend us his cool, innovative eye to his partnerships, from lace-free Timbs to Hublot watches that look like art pieces to architectural Converse shoes.

The designer just can't stop making great pieces, these perfectly destroyed (or not) Air Max Pluses included.