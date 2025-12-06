Nike’s Flames Air Max Sneaker Is Fiery in Spirit, Cool by Design

Nike's Air Max Torch IV sneaker is already hot, just based on the name alone. Now, it's joining Nike's cool club.

The slim Air Max sneaker has emerged in the iconic "Cool Grey" colorway, seen on both Jordan and Nike models, including Swoosh skate shoes and premium running shoes.

The chill grey shades swallow up the model's slick, extra-breathable setup, icing out even the visible Air units.

We essentially end up with this clean, ice-cold take on the techy Air Max Torch, which also proves that fire and ice indeed mix well together.

For the sneakerheads wondering, the Air Max Torch IV "Cool Grey" is now available on Nike Japan's website for ¥10,780, or around $69 at current exchange rates.

