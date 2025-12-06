Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Flames Air Max Sneaker Is Fiery in Spirit, Cool by Design

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Max Torch IV sneaker is already hot, just based on the name alone. Now, it's joining Nike's cool club.

The slim Air Max sneaker has emerged in the iconic "Cool Grey" colorway, seen on both Jordan and Nike models, including Swoosh skate shoes and premium running shoes.

Shop Nike

The chill grey shades swallow up the model's slick, extra-breathable setup, icing out even the visible Air units.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

We essentially end up with this clean, ice-cold take on the techy Air Max Torch, which also proves that fire and ice indeed mix well together.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For the sneakerheads wondering, the Air Max Torch IV "Cool Grey" is now available on Nike Japan's website for ¥10,780, or around $69 at current exchange rates.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike Rebuilt Its Pegasus Shoe for Mud, Rain, Winter & Everything Else
  • Nike's "Butter Yellow" Air Max Is Deliciously Sweet
  • Nike Made Its Best-Looking Running Shoe
  • Nike’s Vibram GORE-TEX Air Force 1 Can Tank the Worst of Winter
What To Read Next
  • A Gorgeous Green Nike Air Force 1 Straight from the NYC Streets
  • Nike’s Flames Air Max Sneaker Is Fiery in Spirit, Cool by Design
  • adidas’ Sumptuous Walking Shoe Is a Flat-Soled Paradise
  • After the GAP Hoodie Comes the GAP Hat
  • These Dapper Boat Shoes Ain't Your Dad's Timbs
  • Vans Rebuilds Its OG Skate Shoe Into a Top-Tier Ballerina Sneaker
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now