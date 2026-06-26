Nike Finally Lets Caitlin Clark Cook Up Her Own Basketball Sneaker

Caitlin Clark’s Nike sneaker has been a topic of excitement for the past few months. Having thrown her name on some iconic Kobe ballers, it’s about time she claimed her own.

Enter Nike’s Caitlin 1.

This isn’t just another player-branded sneaker, it’s built for shooters who don’t know the meaning of hesitation. The bold blue colorway is as confident as her game, and the details are all Clark: a double Swoosh nodding to her initials and three-point range, “22” and “CC” molded into the upper, and her signature stamped on the heel.

Even the midfoot logo is a reminder that Caitlin’s range is, well, everywhere.

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After an extensive period of anticipation, Nike knew better than to throw her name on a classic and call it a day. Clark was hands-on with the designers, making sure every stitch matched her style, her swagger, and most importantly, her game.

Responsive Air Zoom Turbo cushioning and Cushlon foam mean you get the same smooth, controlled ride Clark brings to the court.

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The Caitlin 1 is all confidence, no hesitation. Consider this your invitation to stop playing it safe. It's set to drop on Nike's website later this year.

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