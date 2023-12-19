Nike's Ingenious New Phone Sling Didn't Need a K-Pop Bump — But It Came Anyways

In the grand scheme of things, Nike and CASETiFY's collaborative phone case debuting by way of a so-casual-it-might-be-accidental NewJeans member's outfit isn't so crazy. Trend-conscious K-Pop stars are always onto the next big thing, y'know.

And yet, it's still a pretty wild way to introduce the world to what's probably the best CASETiFY partnership ever made. Really makes you think.

See, in early December, NewJeans singer Danielle coolly introduced the world to a wildly cool phone case designed by Nike and CASETiFY, the omnipresent Hong Kong-based phone accessory company.

CASETiFY so frequently dishes collabs with media franchises and fashion brands of all stripes that news alone that Nike and CASETiFY came together to create a phone case would hardly move the needle.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But what is interesting about the Nike x CASETiFY case is that it ain't just a case. It's a wildly cool technical bag doodad, comprising a cushioned crossbody strap and huge 3D Swoosh that locks the phone in place.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Pretty great. Heck, if that's all there was to the drop, count us in. But that a member of one of the world's foremost K-Pop groups debuted the phone case as if it was any other Tuesday (or Thursday, to be specific) really makes the whole situation that much more intriguing. Certainly the Nike case was good enough as is but with the bump in attention that comes from K-Pop co-signs? Slam dunk.

But, any excuse to celebrate a particularly excellent design, one that's unique among CASETiFY's comparatively normal selection of printed and patterned cases.

Interestingly, Nike and CASETiFY haven't officially collaborated before so I assume they were simply saving all of their creative juices for this inventive endeavor.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Note that there's no confirmation that this is an official Nike x CASETiFY team-up as it could very well be a custom job — a few Korean sneakerheads seem to have it already — but it looks legit enough and, even if not, still pretty cool as an object.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Obviously, no release date, price, or even official imagery, but first looks via NewJeans oughta be good enough for now, no? It at least allows us to truly appreciate how inventive Nike is (or at least Nike's fans are) when it comes to case design. Coulda just been a Swoosh!

NewJeans and CASETiFY also haven't officially collaborated but Danielle is clearly a fan, having displayed a few CASETiFY designs free of charge (NewJeans has good taste itself). In a way, this is kind of the moment that NewJeans, Nike, and CASETiFY come together — NikeJeans when?