EXCLUSIVE: NewJeans Says Make Levi's 501 Your Own. We Say Ditto

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Who better to celebrate Levi's jeans than, well, NewJeans? It's in the K-pop group's name, which even plays on the timelessness of the denim staple. But NewJeans diehards probably knew that already. 

But yes, the South Korean girl group and our recent cover stars lead yet another Levi's 501 campaign, keeping the celebrations going for the jeans' 150th anniversary.

For their latest Levi's moment, NewJeans naturally gets fitted in customized 501 jeans, speaking to self-expression and creativity. "This campaign encourages us all to express our unique style by showing different ways to wear Levi's 501® and make it your own," New Jeans says to us.

"It is all about individuality and self-expression. We want to celebrate diversity and invite people from all walks of life to join us in the fun."

Indeed. Levi's tailor shops are there for fans' 501 personalization needs. At the shops, customers can add special touches like embroidery (including special artwork by Japanese and Korean tailors), pleats, and other unique trims to a range of 501 pieces, including shorts, '90s jeans, and Original jeans.

Craving some distressing? Add it. In the mood for a vintage vibe? You got it. Want your 501s to be extra baggier? Tell them to give you the Justin Bieber treatment!

NewJeans members also has some ideas for inspo — if that's cool with you (see what we did there?). 

"My top two pieces would be the 501® 81 jeans with patches or the 501® shorts with embroidery designs," Minji reveals to Highsnobiety.

"Both were customized from Levi's Tailor Shop and are unique to our collection. They speak to our style and how we like to mix and match pieces to make our own."

Danielle's favorite Levi's 501 piece, you ask? The 90s jeans with a custom paint design, of course.

"To really make it special and one-of-a-kind, I love to mix the colorful pants with a playful top, so the outfit really stands out," Danielle tells us.

Attention, NewJeans fans. For those ready to take their faves' advice and make Levi's 501 their own, Levi's currently offers up some 501 pieces at its stores and on its website. As for customizing them (the NewJeans way), check for local Levi's Tailor Shops in your area.

"This collection shows Levi's 501® jeans come with the opportunity to express yourself in so many different ways," NewJeans excitedly shares. "We know our fans can take these clothes in some really unique directions and we can't wait to see what they come up with!"

