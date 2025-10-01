Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike’s Massive New Shoe Is Basically an Ultra-Cushioned Slipper

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
Nike’s new Comfort Ride EasyOn sneaker isn’t about walking. It’s about stomping. These are big, padded, all-day stompers built to swallow concrete in giant, pillowy stacks.

The sole layers Nike’s Duralon rubber, a material that makes for softer and stretchier outsoles, over an EVA foam midsole and cushioned pods that sit underfoot to create that cloud-meets-thud effect.

The Comfort Ride sneaker’s upper keeps things balanced, with plush padding and ventilation so your stomp doesn’t get sweaty.

Add Nike’s EasyOn collapsing heel, and you’re sliding into stomp mode without even bending down.

In terms of new-school Nike sneakers, If the Motiva was the chunktastic walker and the Ava Rover the cyberpunk sneaker, the Comfort Ride brings together cues from both but goes bigger, quite literally.

This shoe is so huge that it edges toward the recovery-shoe energy of the Vomero Premium, Nike’s super-trainer fitted with a towering stacked outsole.

This new Nike sneaker lands at a moment when brands like HOKA, with its chunky Mary Janes, and On, with its oversized runners, are locked in a thick-shoe arms race.

Dropping this fall for $135 on Nike’s website, the Comfort Ride EasyOn may not win the huge-shoe war — the Vomero still holds that imposing crown as far as Nike’s cushioned walking shoes are concerned — but Nike’s stomper is still guaranteed to make an impression with every step.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist
