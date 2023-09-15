Who Wants Bacon Dunks???

Bacon, anyone??? Nike's famed Bacon colorway is due to return this year, but not as the grail-worthy Air Max 90 collaboration with Dave's Quality Meats (DQM) — as seen crumbling on Charlie Hunnam's feet. Instead, the Dunk Low is set to get a taste of the savory scheme.

First looks at the Nike Dunk Low "Bacon" recently surfaced, presenting that familiar bacon-y palette of bright red, pink, cream, and brown dressing a suede and leather upper.

The Dunk's Swoosh gets a dose of pig pink, while other Nike branding moments emerge elsewhere finished in the shoe's meaty colors and smooth-looking materials.

Is it me, or do the Bacon Dunks seem a little...raw? The uncooked vibes are apparent even more when compared side-by-side to the Air Max 90 predecessor, whose "Bacon" take was slightly more cooked and browned with its suede paneling.

The 2023 Bacon Dunks hone more in on the vibrant red, white, and pink — hues that ooze of BC (before cooked) bacon. Honestly, the bold hues could even pass for a Valentine's Day shoe.

Despite the V-Day vibes, the Bacon Dunks are expected to arrive sometime during the 2023 holiday season. Side note: it's enough time for fans to save them for the holiday of love if they please.

It's unknown if the Dunk Low "Bacon" counts as another team-up with DQM, like the Air Max 90s released in 2004 and 2021. But with applying the sought-after colorway to the ever-so-trendy Dunk, I suspect fans will eat up the Bacon Dunks, too. Translation: Nike heads will probably enjoy these.