Royal Blue? No, Nike’s Dyed Suede Shoe is Majestically Diffused

One of the more straightforward sneakers in the Nike family, the Field General shoe is simple, clean, and versatile. Its newest royal blue suede iteration adds "majestic" to this triple threat of descriptors.

Following a recent redo in a faded hue of green, the Field General shoe's latest switch-up swaps the earthy military guise of its previous ierations for a more, say, regal shade, going from soldier to knight.

Nike's "Diffused Blue" Field General sneakers also come with a tiny little whistle pendent, Swoosh-shaped of course, a tasteful reference to the template model's roots in football.

Originally introduced in1982, this specific style of Nike shoe was made for scoring touchdowns long before it'd become a staple sneaker for the street. It didn't help that cleats became a thing.

With the Field General's almost all-over blue look, this largely sold-out shoe echoes what seems to be a broader trend for Nike footwear, which is to go full throttle on a single color.

Be it in the form of its red-velvet hiking sneakers, its blacked-out GORE-TEX AF1s, or those deeply purple Air Jordans, the sportswear empire is sending its most luxuriously monochromatic troopers to the frontlines this season.

In the words of Beyoncé, "Ok [Nikes], now let's get in formation."

