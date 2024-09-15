Nike's Beefed-Up Flyknit Sneakers Just Got Better (& Earthy)

Nike's revamped Flyknit sneakers, like the Flyknit Bloom, are undoubtedly some of the most exciting shoes in the brand's collection ATM (that's IM talk for "at the moment").

Debuted earlier this year, Nike's Flyknit Bloom almost immediately turned heads, offering a chunked-up sole and breezy, foot-hugging Flyknit uppers.

So far into its debut era, the Flyknit Bloom has seen solid colorways ranging from wonderfully vibrant takes to classic all-black. Recently, a new scheme entered the chat, proving that the Flyknit Bloom only gets better from here.

The "Vintage Green" Flyknit Bloom incorporates earthy tones to pack a stylish punch. Deep green tops the famous Flyknit material for the uppers, while black accents adds impressive depth to the shoe.

Finally, a tan-colored bubble sole grounds the sneaker, while green shoelaces bring the Flyknit Bloom colorway together.

The Nike Flyknit Bloom shoe released earlier this year as part of the brand's new Flyknit footwear offering. The full collection included the pillow-level Nike Flyknit Haven and outdoor-worthy Air Max Flyknit Venture.

True to their name, each sneaker in the collection comes wrapped in Nike's flexible and breathable material. The Nike technology is featured in several Nike shoes, such as the brand's running sneakers and even its more rugged shoes.

As Nike pours more into its Flyknit offerings, adding new colors to the Haven and now the Bloom, it's safe to say these shoes will be around for the long haul.

Right now, it seems only a few international Flyknit fanatics can get the Nike Bloom "Vintage Green" sneaker. But, with any luck, the shoes will hopefully be available on a much wider scale soon.