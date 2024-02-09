Sign up to never miss a drop
Nike's New Sneaker Collection Is Like Flyknit Heaven

in Sneakers

Maybe the guy sneakerheads were right: the ladies, indeed, get the good stuff with Nike.

Nike is sticking to its word in expanding its women's offerings, having introduced a new collection of sneakers that's quite literally like dying and going to Flyknit heaven.

The offering's star is undoubtedly the Air Max Flyknit Venture sneaker, sitting tall on a seriously chunky Air-equipped sole. Meanwhile, the Flyknit tech does its thing up top.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Nike Air Max Flyknit Venture offers a few versions of the Flyknit tech, from the standard knit texture to a pillow-like vibe (peep the heel for a sleep-worthy surprise).

Complete with work boot-like laces, the Air Max Flyknit Venture looks ready for the outdoors...in the year 2365, thanks to a futuristic sole and innovative details.

The Venture sneaker isn't alone, either. It came with other Flyknit friends, including the Flyknit Haven, a slip-on echoing the feels of the famed Air Moc but with a puffy Flyknit upper. There's also the Flyknit Bloom, a sneaker designed with a, well, blooming foam sole (Flyknit tech also included).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Topping these noteworthy constructions are earthy Nike colors, like Velvet Brown, Cacao Brown, Burgundy Crush, and Bronzine, joining forces for appealing sneaker schemes.

Suppose you found yourself drooling over these new Flyknit sneakers. First, let's wipe the drool up. Secondly, Nike's Flyknit collection is set to drop on February 10 on Nike's SNKRS app, offering up the Air Max Flyknit Venture, Flyknit Haven, and Flyknit Bloom in two colorways each.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike's Flyknit technology changed the game when it debuted on the Flyknit Racer in 2012. With Nike's Flyknit, a melange of eco-friendly fibers comes together for lightweight uppers that fit like a second skin, making for one of the most comfortable materials in Nike's books to date.

In the twelve years since introducing the technology, Nike has lent its Flyknit material to several models, including the Vapormax, Jordans, and Off-White's Hyperdunks. I could go, but I don't want to keep you waiting on this Friday night.

Basically, Nike's Flyknit is one that continues to stand the test of time, whether we're talking those multi-colored Air Maxes from 2015 or these new beauties of 2024.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
