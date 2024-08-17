Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike’s Chonky Slip-Ons Are Flyknit Pillows for Feet, Basically

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

Nike's Flyknit Haven shoe is like walking on clouds — or at least, looking like it.

With bubbly uppers and futuristic feels, Nike's Flyknit Haven sneaker brings a fresh breath of puffed-up air to Nike's offerings. Let's cut to the chase: Nike slip-on reimagines the fan-favorite Flyknit material as a pillowy blanket for the feet.

Ultimately, the Nike Havens emerges with fully padded uppers, skipping laces and opting for a single bungee rope pull tab for a secure fit.

Nike's Flyknit Haven shoe debuted earlier this year as part of a larger Flyknit offering. The spongey moc was available in two colorways, and Nike has since expanded its puffy choices.

The collection also included the Air Max Flyknit Venture and the Flyknit Bloom, and you can easily see the bubble inspirations shared between the sister styles. Like its siblings, Nike's slip-on is grounded by a chunky sole with even more cloud-like technology.

The Nike Flyknit Haven shoe joins the ever-growing list of slip-on shoes and clogs with chunked-up upgrades. KEEN recently released a new mule with a thick, high-traction outsole, while adidas is fresh off the reveal of its Seeulater mule, a stocky slip-on version of its classic trail sneaker by the same name.

Although not newbies, Nike has given second lives to its underrated beefy mules, like the ACG Rufus and Nike Clogposite shoes. The Flyknit Haven, on the other hand, is making quiet moves as the new effortless kid on the block.

Brands like Crocs and Birkenstock have been tapping into the easy-on market for years, but Nike is swiftly inching in with its own takes, cozy Haven shoes included.

