Save 50% on Nike Apparel & Sneakers During Nike Member Days

Written by Alek Rose in Selects

Sometimes it pays to be a member, and right now Nike members can attest to that fact. Since Monday, November 9th, Nike has been offering its members a new deal every day as part of its Member Days promotion. While the first access to all-weather running apparel and Nike Running Club PeacePlayers badge have already been given out this week, you can still sign up and enjoy 50 percent discount on selected winter styles until November 13th as well as exclusive access to Nike By You Kyrie 7s and the latest Air Force 1 colorways.

Half-price anything is a win, and half-price Nike gear is a certified victory. Whether you’re looking to begin, or supplement, your winter workout kitbag with essential apparel, or stock up on fresh footwear for the holiday season, this half-price Nike sale is a no-brainer. So become a member and start shopping the sale now.

The details

What: Up to 50 percent discount When: Until November 13th Code: Click here to shop the sale and enter code 'SIGNIN' at checkout

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

