Nike's Air Force 1 Skate Shoe Wears a Canadian Tuxedo Well

Nike's skate-ready sneaker looks better in denim.

The Nike SB Force 58 has the treasured simplicity of an Air Force 1 sneaker, with the makings of a sturdy skate shoe like a grippy outsole that’s built to shred. And to top that all off, the SB Force 58 is also wearing a Canadian tuxedo.

The denim-dunked SB Force 58 shoe is made with real leather, dressed with denim-esque laces, and a matching blue Swoosh.

Despite its dapper upper, this Nike SB Force 58 shoe is built to shred. It can’t help that it also looks super sick on and off board. That’s what good denim does.

Available on the Nike website for $85, the latest SB Force 58 takes a more subtle approach to its big blue jean propaganda.

Where the SB Force uses carefully placed blue hues to bring in that denim charm, other sneakers like the dark-washed adidas Superstar and the "jeaker" Adizero Aruku go all-in with completely denim uppers. No matter how it’s done, the ol’ Canadian tux has never looked this good.

Denim, as it stands, has been at the center of a lot of style discourse recently.

From deep Levi’s denim ballads by Beyoncé to KATSEYE’s all-blue GAP ad, denim dishes are the main course at the table of cultural conversations right now. Naturally, sneakers want in on some of that good jeans action, too.

