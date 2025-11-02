Nike’s Stealth Tech Shoe Is Built Like a Delicious Late-Night Snack

The Shox Ride 2’s comeback tour keeps rolling, and this time it’s running dark, looking gloriously delicious in the process.

Nike’s “Off-Noir/Velvet Brown” colorway trades early-2000s flash for something darker and smoother.

Matte black mesh and deep, tasty velvety brown overlays land heavy like molten chocolate, while reflective silver hits on the Swoosh, lace loops, and heel catch the light.

Underfoot, the tech that made Shox famous still defines the ride. The four piston-like columns in the heel compress and rebound with each step, built from resilient foam for the shoe’s signature bounce.

Back when the Shox runner launched in 2000, the idea was to create a suspension system for the feet, with a forefoot Max Air unit that smooths the landing.

Over 20 years since the model debuted, Nike’s Shox Ride 2 is rolling out in a steady stream of seemingly endless drops, running the stylistic gamut from denim to stealth-wealth variants.

Of course, designer Martine Rose helped reintroduce the silhouette with her MR4 mule collab, turning the spring-loaded system into a full-on runway mule-stiletto.

Expected to drop on Nike’s website this fall for $190, the “Off-Noir” Shox Ride 2 fits into the bigger picture of this once-uncool Nike shoe: quieter, sharper, more sophisticated.

