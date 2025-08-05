TBH, Nike's Cutie-Patootie Sock Shoe Actually Goes Hard

Nike's Swoosh 1 is some pretty cool sock shoes...for babies.

Those very first steps are already an important milestone. Why not make it a stylish moment?

The Swoosh 1 has the looks, but it also has the technical Swoosh fixings to support a baby's walking era. Specifically, the uppers are made from an incredibly soft Flyknit material, ensuring a secure and flexible first ride for the little ones.

It also features a hook-and-loop strap for easier on-and-off access. Putting shoes, especially ones with laces, on squirmy babies is quite a challenge. So, the simpler, the better.

Nike has just about every shoe to help mini sneakerheads navigate their essential years. The Swoosh 1 helps start the walking journey on a fly note (a Flyknite one, at that). Then, there are breezy "barefoot" summer shoes like the Sunray Protect shoes and the Aqua Swoosh, ready for baby's first vacay.

After that, even more good stuff comes like Matrix-themed Air Force 1s and nice waterproof trail boots.

But for those parents in the "first steps" phase, the Nike Swoosh 1 sock shoe is now available on Nike's website in a variety of colorways for $62.

