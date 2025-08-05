Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

TBH, Nike's Cutie-Patootie Sock Shoe Actually Goes Hard

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Swoosh 1 is some pretty cool sock shoes...for babies.

Those very first steps are already an important milestone. Why not make it a stylish moment?

Shop Nike Best Sellers

The Swoosh 1 has the looks, but it also has the technical Swoosh fixings to support a baby's walking era. Specifically, the uppers are made from an incredibly soft Flyknit material, ensuring a secure and flexible first ride for the little ones.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It also features a hook-and-loop strap for easier on-and-off access. Putting shoes, especially ones with laces, on squirmy babies is quite a challenge. So, the simpler, the better.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike has just about every shoe to help mini sneakerheads navigate their essential years. The Swoosh 1 helps start the walking journey on a fly note (a Flyknite one, at that). Then, there are breezy "barefoot" summer shoes like the Sunray Protect shoes and the Aqua Swoosh, ready for baby's first vacay.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

After that, even more good stuff comes like Matrix-themed Air Force 1s and nice waterproof trail boots.

But for those parents in the "first steps" phase, the Nike Swoosh 1 sock shoe is now available on Nike's website in a variety of colorways for $62.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeT90 SP
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Sold out
Multiple colors
Nike x Levi'sAir Max 95 OG
$225.00
Available in:
Sold out
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
39

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Gorgeous Slip-on Air Max Sneaker for a Beautiful French City
  • Nike's Mega-Classic Running Shoe Is Better as a Slip-on
  • Nike’s Comfiest Slip-On Dad Shoe Is Quiet Luxury In Sneaker Form
  • This Signature Nike Basketball Shoe Went from Beast Mode to "Tiffany" Mode
  • COMME des GARÇONS' Nike Sneakers Have Never Been So Classic (or Branded)
What To Read Next
  • Nike Turned a Sporty Classic Into Premium Leather Throwback
  • TBH, Nike's Cutie-Patootie Sock Shoe Actually Goes Hard
  • Nigel Sylvester’s “Bike Air” Jordans Only Get Better With Time
  • To Prada, Fashion Is Art. And So Is Basketball
  • 3-6-5 Converse Girl, Bumpin' That
  • Conkers’ Vision of England
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now