It's True: Tom Sachs & Nike Are Over

The rumors are true: Tom Sachs and Nike are over. Highsnobiety can now confirm that, as of May 2023, Tom Sachs and Nike's partnership has ended.

Tom Sachs and Nike's professional relationship goes quite a ways back — former Nike CEO and art collector Mark Parker and Sachs are so close that the artist interviewed Parker for a 2009 magazine feature — but formally began with the release of 2012's Nike Mars Yard sneaker, a cult smash that was so limited that vintage pairs still resell for thousands of dollars.

Infrequent Tom Sachs and Nike team-ups continued, as the pair partnered on IRL activations and the occasional sneaker drop but the General Purpose Shoe was different.

Launched in 2022, the General Purpose Shoe (GPS) was to be the most impressive expression of the NikeCraft project — Sachs' dedicated Nike sub-label — to date, an ultra-wearable shoe intended to be released en masse over time and eventually become a utilitarian staple à la adidas YEEZY.

The first few GPS sneaker colorways flew off digital shelves, prompting occasional restocks as new iterations trickled out through to early 2023.

“The GPS is democratic, designed for daily use. We developed a shoe with a clean silhouette. A universal uniform shoe that somehow feels familiar,” Sachs told Highsnobiety in mid-2022 as GPS hype ramped up.

However, mere weeks after the prior NikeCraft GPS sneaker release, Sachs was back in the news for less savory reasons.

First, there was an anonymous job listing for an "art world family" that was so awful that it quickly went viral. The source was never confirmed but it was widely speculated to have been posted by Tom Sachs and wife Sarah Hoover.

A month later, a more direct report explored alleged abuse within Sachs' studio.

Therein, reporters cited former Sachs employees who detailed personal experiences of emotional, verbal, and physical abuse while working for Sachs.

Highsnobiety reached out to Sachs' studio and was put in touch with a third-party representative who provided Highsnobiety with an internal email titled "To My Studio Team" that Sachs apparently sent to his staff nine days after the publication of the article alleging abuse.

"I’ve said things I regret. I haven’t always evolved as quickly as I’d liked," Sachs said in the email. "There are times I have not met even my own internal standards and times when I have let you, my team members, down. I am many things—an artist, a welder, and a builder—being a manager is something I’ve tried to learn along the way.

"But let me be clear: I have never tried to make anyone feel uncomfortable. I have never harassed anyone. I would never intentionally harm anyone. Safety is a top priority in the studio. Those are the facts."

Nike did not cite the allegations as the reason that it ceased working with Tom Sachs. Instead, Nike reps provided Highsnobiety with a brief statement: "We are not working with Tom’s studio at this time and have no release dates planned."

Tom Sachs' rep declined to comment further about the artist's current relationship with Nike.

Interestingly, to us at least, Nike's statement uses vague enough language to leave the door open for a potential reunion with Sachs down the road. There were seemingly several iterations of Sachs' NikeCraft GPS sneaker set to release later in 2023, which makes sense given the lead time necessary to manufacture, ship, and sell sneakers.

For now, however, the fate of Tom Sachs and Nike's NikeCraft collaboration is in limbo, even while the artist's studio has resumed posting images of its new artworks on Instagram.