Brand: Tom Sachs x Nike

Model: NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe (GPS)

Color: Summit White

Release Date: 2023

Price: $109.99

Buy: NikeCraft's website

About time that Tom Sachs and Nike designed a proper springtime sneaker. Unfortunately, the "Summit White" iteration of Sachs' NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe may not actually be available for warmer weather, but at least it's being unveiled in time for the seasonal shift.

First revealed by sneaker leakers in early March, the Tom Sachs NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Summit White" makes the inherently wearable Tom Sachs x Nike GPS sneaker even more approachable. Imagine, if you will, the ultimate normcore sneaker realized in the ultimate shade of versatility: plain ol' white.

Of course, this ain't just the same shoe with a tonal white makeover. Instead, Tom Sachs' much-coveted Nike GPS wears a hybrid colorway with panels of white, cream, and black, offset by an orange-tinged Swoosh.

Still pretty versatile and very much "boring" but not nearly as out-there as the yellow "Archive" colorway nor as muted as the brown pair.

Note that as likeable as Sachs and Nike's collaborative sneakers are, they can never make up for the alleged behavior work environment he allegedly inflicted upon employees.

“To some the GPS still represents an elite shoe that will be impossible to get, but we want our community to know that the GPS is here to stay,” Sachs told Highsnobiety in 2022, before news of his workplace and job listings broke.

“It’s been crafted for a wider audience, for seasons to come. This is not a men’s shoe, or a women’s shoe; this is a universal shoe."