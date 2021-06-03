Nike's "HELLO MY NAME IS" Air Force One Just Dropped

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

International lockdowns have been hard on us all, but the impact that they’ve had is no more apparent than in the world of music. That’s why Nike and Urbanstar teamed up with London-based hip-hop, jazz, and soul platform The Silhouettes Project for the "HELLO MY NAME IS" project. The project consists of a series of interviews to raise awareness about issues that have arisen during the pandemic.

Urbanstar was founded in Rome in 2002 and has since grown its following to become one of the city's premier streetwear locations with an on-trend selection and commitment to the culture. Creative projects, exclusive drops, and a strong editorial presence make the retailer a hub for sneakerheads both digitally and at the physical store. This desire to look beyond retail makes Urbanstar the perfect lead for "HELLO MY NAME IS".

Launched in 2019, The Silhouettes Project is a platform created by rapper Jaden AKA Eerf Evil and record-label owner Asher AKA Kosher. The two artists come together to provide a space for upcoming musicians to gain experience. A combination of community spirit and the founders’ professional know-how forms the basis of The Silhouettes Project. The collective combats a music scene that provides structures to support only mainstream music, overlooking the internationally respected UK underground.

Linking up with upcoming artist Manik MC and director Lorenzo Sorbini, The Silhouettes Project takes us on a walk around its home streets of Hackney for the first installment of the "HELLO MY NAME IS" series hosted by Urbanstar and Nike. While visiting their recording studio for a session, the artists highlight the difficulties that they’ve faced professionally and personally over the past year as the UK gears up for a tentative return to normal life.

To make things more interesting, Urbanstar will release an exclusive Nike Air Force 1 as part of the "HELLO MY NAME IS" project. Inspired by classic name tags, the understated colorway features red and black trims to a clean white upper. Shop the Nike Air Force 1 07 LX "HELLO MY NAME IS" Sneakers below.

Brand: Nike Model: Air Force 1 Release Date: June 3, 2021 Price: €109