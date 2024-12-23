The Art of Wonderfully Techy Skate Shoes, Mastered By Nike

Ever since Nike SB started giving its new, compelling Vertebrae model the fire colorways it deserves, the skate shoe has gone hit-for-hit with its latest drops.

It's surprising, really, considering the Nike SB Vertebrae had a rather quiet debut in some pretty calm colorways. That is, again, until Nike started unleashing the more beautiful options like the new earthy green "Fir" and effortlessly cool "Light Smoke Grey" pairs.

The Nike SB Vertebrae already had an intriguing design, resembling a skate shoe from the future with a technical running look and a sort of streetwear vibe.

The model employs extra smooth suede and breezy mesh for the uppers, complete with eye-catching midfoot ripples echoing Nike running shoe designs from the early 2000s.

While there's nothing wrong with the beloved flat-soled, chunky skate shoes, Nike SB Vertebrae sneakers are admittedly a pleasant switch-up from the normal routine of beefy skate-able shoes. But don't let the Vertebrae's fashionable look fool you — it's skateboard-ready all the way.

Like the PS8 skate shoe, the Nike SB Vertebrae sneaker looks good and aims to improve the overall skate experience. According to Nike, "the Vertebrae breaks in fast and breaks down slow, creating a consistent fit right out of the box."

The Nike SB sneaker features a patterned rubber outsole designed for peak boardfeel and excellent grip.

With little layering and intentionally snug stitching, the skate shoe promises a construction that's built to last.

The Nike SB Vertebrae is currently up for grabs on Nike's website for the affordable price of $85, whereas the much-loved, chunk-tastic Nike SB Dunks typically retail for $125 (sometimes higher if there's a hot collaborator in the mix).

It's been a good year for Nike skate shoes, from the classics dressing the part to the new advanced models like the Vertebrae. Next year only promises more Nike skate goodness with anticipated Nike SB collaborations. Skate-able Forces, anyone?