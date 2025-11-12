This Thick Nike Is Low-Key Built Like a HOKA

The Nike Vomero Plus “Black/Metallic Dark” shoe is what happens when Nike makes a HOKA and decides to keep it secret. It’s stealthy, stacked, and still humble enough to pretend it’s just for running.

At its core, the Vomero Plus sneaker is built for performance.

Nike shaped this shoe with ZoomX foam, its lightest and “most responsive” cushioning system that was first developed for marathon shoes.

The result is a plush, springy ride that keeps this model firmly in the zone of elite activity.

Earlier Vomero Plus drops went loud, including neon greens,hot pinks, and even some Swarovski-studded pairs. This shoe, though, stays pitch black from the upper to the sole.

Releasing November 15 on Nike’s website, the Vomero Plus joins the brand’s growing lineup of stacked Vomero sneakers like the Vomero 18 and Air Max Vomero.

They’re the stacked giants running rotations across a more casual side of SneakerTok Appropriate because there’s more than just a hint of HOKA here. Think the Clifton or Cielo sneakers, typically fitted with their own dark soles and just as wearable under sprinter shorts as they are under denim.

Whether you run with Nike or with HOKA, the Vomero Plus proves that sometimes the boldest flex is moving in silence.

