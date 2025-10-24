Nike's Most Rugged, Hiking-Ready Dad Shoe Is a Poet Now

Nike's Vomero Roam hiking shoe is now a...poet? Yes indeed.

It's still the same chunked-up, trail-ready Vomero as before, just in a new cooler outfit. And with Nike now calling it a "running poet," the Vomero Roam is also channeling its inner Robert Frost.

The newest Vomero Roam is part of a "poetry" collection, which includes other models like the GORE-TEX Zoom Pegasus 41, the stylish Pegasus Premium, the super-chunky Vomero 18, the Vomero Plus, and the stacked Nike Zoom Fly 6, basically, Nike's other star runners.

All of the sneakers follow the same mushroom-beige color scheme, with some boasting larger, bolder "running poet" stamps than others.

Nike's Vomero Roam is undoubtedly more than worthy of being part of Nike's poetry club, having earned a co-sign from Kendrick Lamar, one of hip hop's smoothest lyricists and flyest dressers.

The collection of nice running models, including the Vomero Roam, is expected to drop on Nike's website during the holiday season.

Sounds like a great Christmas for poets who run.

