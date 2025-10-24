Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Most Rugged, Hiking-Ready Dad Shoe Is a Poet Now

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Vomero Roam hiking shoe is now a...poet? Yes indeed.

It's still the same chunked-up, trail-ready Vomero as before, just in a new cooler outfit. And with Nike now calling it a "running poet," the Vomero Roam is also channeling its inner Robert Frost.

Shop Nike

The newest Vomero Roam is part of a "poetry" collection, which includes other models like the GORE-TEX Zoom Pegasus 41, the stylish Pegasus Premium, the super-chunky Vomero 18, the Vomero Plus, and the stacked Nike Zoom Fly 6, basically, Nike's other star runners.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

All of the sneakers follow the same mushroom-beige color scheme, with some boasting larger, bolder "running poet" stamps than others.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Nike's Vomero Roam is undoubtedly more than worthy of being part of Nike's poetry club, having earned a co-sign from Kendrick Lamar, one of hip hop's smoothest lyricists and flyest dressers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The collection of nice running models, including the Vomero Roam, is expected to drop on Nike's website during the holiday season.

Sounds like a great Christmas for poets who run.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Trail-Ready Nike Dad Shoe So Good, It's Worthy of Kendrick Lamar
  • The Ultra-Cozy, High-Tech Nike Running Shoe Swaddled in GORE-TEX Blankets
  • The Freshest Nike Dad Shoes in the Sea
  • In "Triple Black," Nike's Ultra-Stacked Running Shoe Is Maximal Minimalism
  • Nike's Trusty Dad Shoe, Now Built to Last
What To Read Next
  • UGG x sacai Take NYC: Inside the Feel House Soirée With Ferg and Stefon Diggs
  • Cleotrapa Wants to Be New York’s Next Hip-Hop Great
  • Nike's Most Rugged, Hiking-Ready Dad Shoe Is a Poet Now
  • You Can Still Thrash in Vans Buttery Smooth Suede Loafers
  • Vans Quietly Prettified a Skate Icon
  • Giving Regular Watches the Finger
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now