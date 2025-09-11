Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike’s Hardy Duck Boot Is Surprisingly Cozy

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
Nike
Nike’s duck boot turned sneaker isn’t only mighty durable, it’s also mighty cozy at its core. 

Up top, shaggy suede panels meet rubberized mudguards in classic duck boot fashion. Inside, an extra plush faux-fur lining wraps the ankle like a shearling collar and locks in warmth. Last but not least, the padded tongue keeps the elements outside where they belong.

Nike’s Woodside line first emerged in the late 2000s through the Woodside Chukka, a shorter, more city-friendly take on a classic outdoorsy boot.

The Chukka 2 followed a few seasons later with lighter tooling, deeper lugs, and the occasional winterized upgrade. It’s the perfect balance of a hardy duck boot filtered through Nike’s sporty DNA. 

As summer comes to a close, Nike’s been quietly building a whole winterized ecosystem.

Already in the pipeline for this winter are Air Max boots built like a tank, full-on swoosh-branded combat boots, and a new range of weatherproof GORE-TEX-made sneakers. The Nike Woodside Chukka 2, available now on Nike’s website for $130, only strengthens the swoosh’s arsenal of weatherproof winter steppers.  

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
