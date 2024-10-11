Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike’s Super Chunky Sneaker Isn’t a Super Shoe… It’s a Super Trainer

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Nike
Nike’s Zoom Fly 6 might have been slow to release (runners have been eagerly anticipating its arrival since photos of the shoe emerged late last year), however, it promises to be anything but slow on the road.

Dubbed Nike’s best-in-class training and racing hybrid shoe, it has cutting-edge technology from the sportswear giant's fastest super shoes built into an everyday running model. 

In Nike’s words, it’s a super trainer. 

Sitting among Nike’s fastest trainers ever, the Zoom Fly 6 includes a streamlined design that weighs at least 10% less than its predecessor while also including the highest stack height in the Nike Racing lineup. 

Inside its chunky, redesigned midsole, the Zoom Fly 6 features a full-length carbon fiber FlyPlate between layers of Nike’s proprietary SR-02 and ZoomX foams (the latter is Nike’s lightest and most resilient midsole compound).  

Nike
A big part of how Nike can create high-speed footwear is through the feedback from its roster of elite athletes such as leading marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge, who was instrumental in its creation.

“This is the shoe runners should choose for their workouts all week long, instead of the ‘super shoes’ some are using for their long runs and fartleks,” says the Kenyan runner. If the first person to run a sub-two-hour marathon can’t convince you to stop wearing super shoes as everyday running shoes, then I fear nobody can.

This is the shoe you wear while training for a race but once the starting gun sounds, you’ll want a model like the record-breaking Alphafly 3 to help hit a personal best.

The Nike Zoom Fly 6 will be available globally from November 1, with a colorway inspired by the hallmark red clay roads where Eliud has trained for decades arriving in early December. 

There is also a Supreme-esque flame-colored colorway in the pipeline, a fashionable statement for such a serious running shoe. But at a time when super shoes are getting more stylish than ever, what else would you expect?

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
