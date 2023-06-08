Did You Hear? NOAH Does Furniture Now

NOAH, the Mulberry Street label renowned for its gear that appeals as much to well-weathered older heads as it does to style-savvy younger generations, is now also doing furniture, which is a nice surprise.

The brand, which was founded by former design director at Supreme Brendon Babenzien and Estelle Bailey-Babenzien in 2015, has teamed up with global design house GUBI to drop a special edition of its MR01 Chair, alongside some exclusive clothing and accessories.

Designed by Mathias Steen Rasmussen, the MR01 Outdoor Lounge Chair (which, in this instance, has been made exclusively with an outdoor-friendly Iroko wood) is the sort of chair fit for any room in the house. It’s adaptable and versatile, and just dead nice.

That being said, I’d be pretty reluctant to let anyone besides me perch their little backsides upon it, not least because it’ll cost me quite a few pennies.

Nevertheless, the MR01 will arrive online on June 13 in four colorways of yellow, royal blue, navy, and gray, each of which have been chosen to perfectly complement the chair’s rope.

The accompanying five-piece collection comprises a beach towel, water-resistant five-panel hat, swim shorts, tote bag, and boat-neck sweater, while accessories also feature a new expression of the GUBI fish logo in a rainbow colorway exclusively developed for this collaboration.

“The design of the MR01 is so classic,” said Bailey-Babenzien. “I wanted to add a bold, artistic expression and practical element to the design as an alternative to something that is already perfect, thus by selecting weatherproof nautical rope in four new colours, woven through the frame, the chair works equally well outside as it does in.”

“I imagined four chairs sitting together by the pool or beach bringing vibrant cadence to the scene, or a singular chair making a concise, positive statement placed in a room filled with art or nothing at all.”