Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Did You Hear? NOAH Does Furniture Now

in CultureWords By Tayler Willson

NOAH, the Mulberry Street label renowned for its gear that appeals as much to well-weathered older heads as it does to style-savvy younger generations, is now also doing furniture, which is a nice surprise.

The brand, which was founded by former design director at Supreme Brendon Babenzien and Estelle Bailey-Babenzien in 2015, has teamed up with global design house GUBI to drop a special edition of its MR01 Chair, alongside some exclusive clothing and accessories.

Designed by Mathias Steen Rasmussen, the MR01 Outdoor Lounge Chair (which, in this instance, has been made exclusively with an outdoor-friendly Iroko wood) is the sort of chair fit for any room in the house. It’s adaptable and versatile, and just dead nice.

That being said, I’d be pretty reluctant to let anyone besides me perch their little backsides upon it, not least because it’ll cost me quite a few pennies.

Nevertheless, the MR01 will arrive online on June 13 in four colorways of yellow, royal blue, navy, and gray, each of which have been chosen to perfectly complement the chair’s rope.

The accompanying five-piece collection comprises a beach towel, water-resistant five-panel hat, swim shorts, tote bag, and boat-neck sweater, while accessories also feature a new expression of the GUBI fish logo in a rainbow colorway exclusively developed for this collaboration.

“The design of the MR01 is so classic,” said Bailey-Babenzien. “I wanted to add a bold, artistic expression and practical element to the design as an alternative to something that is already perfect, thus by selecting weatherproof nautical rope in four new colours, woven through the frame, the chair works equally well outside as it does in.”

“I imagined four chairs sitting together by the pool or beach bringing vibrant cadence to the scene, or a singular chair making a concise, positive statement placed in a room filled with art or nothing at all.”

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Finally, a Shirt to Commemorate 'Barbie' & 'Oppenheimer's Shared Release Date

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Enter The House Of Acne Paper

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Dover Street Market's "Market Market" Sale Finally Returns to NY

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    What Is "Market Market," DSM's Ultra-Rare Archive Sale?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Teddy Santis' New Balance Line Is Dropping Killer USA-Made 990 Sneakers

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    McDonald's & Nike Dunks – That's the Ben Affleck Way

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023