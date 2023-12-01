NOCTA x Nike's New Fleece Is Actually Season-Appropriate

I'll say it: NOCTA x Nike has some pretty nice clothes. As of late, Drake and Nike's collaborative effort has dished out some pretty cool wears — maybe even cooler than their shoes — and the latest drop is no different.

Fresh off a basketball-focused drop, NOCTA and Nike are back with a winter-worthy apparel collection called "8000 Peaks" inspired by the, well, peaks around the globe.

NOCTA x Nike's 8000 Peaks collection is led by some brand-new fleece pieces — just regular fleece, not the Tech Fleece suits again. However, this would be the more appropriate time of year to drop the icy sweatsuits from the summer.

NOCTA's latest fuzzy pieces include a hoodie and matching trousers in a calm navy blue colorway and stamped with subtle branding.

NOCTA x Nike's collection also consists of a track jacket that's part fleece and part nylon-cotton (primarily fleece, though, so that's pleasing...and warming).

The 8000 Peaks" offering tops off with two long sleeve graphic tees, set to release alongside the rest of the collection on December 6 at Naked.

While there's no word on when the collection will arrive at Nike and NOCTA's platforms, I encourage fans to listen out for more details from the Swoosh and Drake's line. Who knows? There may even be more clothes and accessories (sometimes retailers only get only a portion of the collection to sell).

NOCTA x Nike came into the scene in 2020 as a collaborative line between Drake and Nike. The name NOCTA speaks to Drake's "nocturnal creative process," showcased through the musician's frequent owl motif and "scary hours" late-night music.

NOCTA and Nike have a fair share of shoes under their collaborative wing. Admittedly, some have piqued my interest (not all but a couple). But honestly, NOCTA's clothes are where it's at.

We've recently seen Drake and Nike drop viral Tech Fleece suits, nice marathon clothes, and even KD-approved engineered knits. As I looked back to previous releases, NOCTA x Nike's clothes were pretty decent from the jump. With each new drop, they continue to improve in design and appeal.

Indeed, NOCTA's Nike Tech fleece was already a goodie. But the latest? It hits a peak — all 8000 of them.