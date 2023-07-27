Sign up to never miss a drop
Sweat or Drip: Drake's Dropping Nike NOCTA Fleece for the Summer

in Style

New gear from Drake and Nike's NOCTA sub-label is en route.

Over on his Instagram page, Drake recently revealed the first looks at NOCTA's latest Nike-branded offering: a collaborative Nike Tech Fleece, dropping as part of Tech Fleece's 10th anniversary.

The Nike Tech uniform is a forever classic, that's for sure. But fleece...sweatsuits...in the summer?! Yep, Drake and NOCTA are going for it. Dare to join?

In his first look preview, Drake flexed NOCTA's Nike Tech Fleece in an icy blue scheme with his crew fitted up in their own matching sets.

Did we mention Drake's fleece NOCTA sweatsuits also match his Virgil-Abloh-designed private jet (named "Air Drake," obviously), which served as a backdrop for the photoshoot? Very on-brand for Drake and very tour appropriate.

Similar blue shades were also used in the musician's previous The Elder Statesman drop (yes, the one with the $3K robe) and NOCTA's limited edition Super Bowl sweats. It's safe to say Drizzy very much has the blues, fashionably speaking.

From the looks, NOCTA's Nike Tech Fleece collection will include classic zip-up hoodies, pullover sweatshirts, and sweatpants in that same blue hue.

Interestingly, NOCTA opts for a more roomier fit with its loungeable trousers, compared to the OG Nike Tech pants, which are more of a jogger style and look to have a slimmer cut.

Other than that, NOCTA's Nike Tech Fleece is plain, simple, and plenty comfy, from the looks of it

Certainly, it'll pair well with Drake's equally-straightforward "Lover Boy" Air Force 1 sneakers or any of the similarly normal-looking NOCTA shoes.

For the interested fans wondering, Drake and Nike's NOCTA Tech Fleece collection drops on July 27 through NOCTA's web store and July 28 via Nike's SNKRS app, retailing for $115 to $145. "Select" retailers will also receive the NOCTA sweats.

Don't expect these things to last long, either — most NOCTA drops don't.

Sure, NOCTA's fleece collection arrives at the hottest part of the year — with record-breaking heat currently scorching most of America, we might add. But you could always save it for the fast-approaching fall season...or not. Hey, it's your drip (or sweat).

Now, how about those pending NOCTA sneakers, Drake?

