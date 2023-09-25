Sign up to never miss a drop
Don't Walk, Run in NOCTA's Running Gear

in Style

Drake once said, "It's a marathon, not a sprint, but I still gotta win the race." Now, the musician is dropping a collection of running gear.

The latest NOCTA gear recently landed on atmos Japan's launch calendar — set to launch on September 28 — presenting a running jacket, short-sleeve zip-up top, running shorts, and a hat.

A landscape-y camouflage pattern leads the collection, dressing the NOCTA Run gear along with some black colorblocking. If we've learned anything from Drake's snakeskin shoes and icy sweatsuits (and even his own personal style), it's that the musician loves statement fashion.

1 / 4
atmos Japan

On the NOCTA Run jacket, the "FORZA NOCTA" graces the tummy, presenting the evergreen NOCTA phrase as seen in previous apparel drops. Elsewhere throughout the collection, you'll catch a stealthy Swoosh blending into the nature-esque print.

The NOCTA Run made a quiet introduction during the 2023 Berlin Marathon, appearing on a few attendees. What better way to debut a running collection than at an event full of, well, running!

However, it's worth pointing out that Berlin Marathon goers wore a bright yellow-orange iteration of NOCTA Run pieces. Another soon-come color option, perhaps?

Set to release at atmos Japan on September 28, NOCTA's Run collection also offers up crew 3PR-160 socks in six vibrant flavors, including white/ blue and black/yellow.

It's almost a full NOCTA uniform, minus the shoes. Yep, no collaborative running shoes for NOCTA's running collection, from the looks of it.

But good news: first looks at NOCTA's Air Zoom Drive in Triple White recently surfaced, revealing a clean tonal spin on the 90s performance silhouette. The white pairs join a triple black pair, which surfaced back in August.

Hopefully, for NOCTA heads, the forthcoming shoes will zoom in shortly after the running collection. Or maybe even come as a surprise treat alongside the NOCTA Run drop. Wishful thinking here.

