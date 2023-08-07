North West’s Post-YEEZY Chronicles Continue

North West, the eldest daughter of Kanye and Kim Kardashian, is iconic. Sure, she might only be 10 years old but she already has one of the most sought-after footwear collections on the planet. No doubt.

Over the years, we’ve gotten samplings of North’s yearn for good footwear although in the early days it was often made up exclusively of YEEZYs, such was her dad's influence.

Now though, after she officially entered her post-YEEZY era last month when she was spotted wearing the coveted "Military Black" Jordan 4s, North is back with yet another slice of YEEZY-less sneaker goodness.

Arriving at a celebratory meal following her team’s basketball championship triumph (a meal paid for by mother Kardashian), North was spotted wearing a pair of Nike Zoom Kobe 4 "Mambacita,” Kobe Bryant's fourth signature model that was brought back in a special celebration of his late daughter Gigi.

North arrived at the meal in Canoga Park, Los Angeles, with the rest of her teammates and Kim who, wearing SKIMS and a pair of YEEZY slides, treated the team to ice cream, yogurt, and smoothies for afters too.

The crisp white Nike Zoom Kobe 4 “Mambacita” North was sporting are currently selling for more than two-times their retail price on StockX following their initial release in early 2022.

But still, rare or not, who’d have put it past North West to have already copped a pair?

Honestly, if there’s anything good to have come out of this whole YEEZY fiasco (aside from there being less YEEZYs in the world), it’s that North West’s sneaker game has gone up a notch. And we, presumably like you, hope it continues.