North West Wore a Graphic Tee Featuring, Well, North West

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Like them or not, the Kardashians know the power of good graphic tees. Some examples? Kim Kardashian's t-shirt featuring Kendall Jenner's ex-boyfriends. Khloe Kardashian's "Get your fucking ass up and work" t-shirt commemorating Kim's viral girboss advice.

Now, North West enters the chat with the best shirt from the family yet: a rap tee featuring, well, North West.

They say self-love is the best love, and North West wearing a North West t-shirt checks the box for loving thy self.

North West's self graphic tee features a few flicks of the 10-year-old — mostly her channeling her inner Aaliyah — finished with "North West" printed in big sparkly fashion. She knows she's a star.

Appearing to be fresh out of basketball practice, North West grabbed dinner — and trolled the paps again — at Nobu with her friend and cousin Penelope Disick, who shared excellent Prada and Chanel style moments with North in the past.

Oh, and Kim was there, too.

The girls — save Kim — were all outfitted in chill, post-practice attire like ultra-baggy sweats, vintage tees, warm-up uniforms, Jordans, and New Balance shoes.

Along with her selfie tee, North wore pink SP5DER sweatpants, recently released by Young Thug's popular brand on Friday.

With a Supreme duffle bag slung over her shoulderr, North complete the outfit with 2023 Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro "Mambacita" again on foot, continuing her post-YEEZY streak.

But North still recognizes her dad's fashion presence elsewhere, having recreated a few of Kanye's most memorable looks. During a recent trip to Japan, the eldest daughter reminded us of Ye's polos and backpacks era. Good times.

