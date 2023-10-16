Bag New Colorways of The Notorious B.I.G.'s Favorite Versace Sunglasses

Netflix's I Got a Story to Tell dropped back in 2021. The feature-length documentary explores the life of one of hip hop's — no, music's — greatest talents. Christopher Wallace AKA Biggie Smalls AKA The Notorious B.I.G. ushered in a new era for hip-hop music in his 25 years of life. He also left a lasting mark on fashion with an unmistakable look.

From Coogi to Versace, The Notorious B.I.G. rotated a handful of brands and represented them to the max. His signature look revolved around one standout piece, though: a pair of Versace shades. Versace previously reissued The Notorious B.I.G.'s beloved Medusa shades in 2018. Now, they're back in a bunch of new colorways, as well as maxi-sized, complete with the gold-tone Medusa medallion.

Made in Italy, the specs are crafted from 100 percent nylon fiber, coming with complementary gray lenses and featuring wide temples. The thick frames evoke the lavish style of the hip-hop legend, as he was often seen wearing the Versace sunnies.

Get like Biggie by copping the Medusa Versace sunglasses below.

Biggie Squared Sunglasses $327 Versace Buy at Luisaviaroma

Medusa Biggie Sunglasses $345 Versace Buy at Luisaviaroma

Maxi Medusa Sunglasses $372 Versace Buy at Luisaviaroma

